ATHENS, Sept 18 Leading politicians from the
European left will share a platform with Greece's Alexis Tsipras
on Friday evening, reinforcing the former prime minister's
radical credentials when he concludes his election campaign with
a rally in central Athens.
Tsipras and his conservative rival, New Democracy leader
Vangelis Meimarakis, are neck and neck in opinion polls going in
to Sunday's national ballot.
Topping the bill from abroad at the event on Syntagma Square
next to parliament will be Pablo Iglesias, leader of the
anti-establishment Podemos party currently polling third in
Spain on around 15 percent.
He will be joined by veteran German leftist Gregor Gysi, a
leading political figure during the transition years of
Soviet-era East Germany and now a lawmaker for communist
successor party Die Linke, and French Communist Party leader
Pierre Laurent.
The three politicians will "stand by Syriza's side" and
Iglesias will make a brief statement, the party said in a
statement.
Elected on an anti-bailout platform in January, Tsipras
eventually led Greece into a deal with international creditors
on a third financial rescue.
He triggered Sunday's election by resigning in search of a
stronger, more centrist mandate after some Syriza lawmakers,
unable to accept his bailout U-turn, broke away to form their
own party.
(Reporting by John Stonestreet; Editing by Mark Heinrich)