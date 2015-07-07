European shares stride into May as earnings power gains
* Flows recovering at Aberdeen (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
ATHENS, July 7 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, mounting a last-ditch bid to salvage an aid deal with creditors, will address the European Parliament on Wednesday, a Greek government official said. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Matt Robinson)
* Flows recovering at Aberdeen (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
BRUSSELS, May 2 An agreement on Greek pension and income tax reforms reached on Tuesday morning paves the way for discussions on debt relief for Athens, the European Stability Mechanism, the euro zone's bailout fund, said in a statement.