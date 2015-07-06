ATHENS, July 6 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will speak by phone on Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a Greek government official said.

The official said Putin had initiated the call, which he said would take place during a break in talks in Athens between Tsipras and political party leaders a day after Greeks voted overwhelmingly to reject the terms of an international aid deal.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Costas Pitas)