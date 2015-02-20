BRUSSELS Feb 20 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras asked European Council President Donald Tusk on Friday
to be ready to convene a summit of European leaders on Sunday if
euro zone finance ministers fail to agree to extend a bailout
for Athens.
A Greek government official said that Tsipras spoke to Tusk,
who chairs such summits and is responsible for convening them,
and said that if the Eurogroup failed to reach a "positive
conclusion" at talks going on in Brussels on Friday then Tsipras
would request that leaders get involved at a higher level.
Earlier, commenting on a Tusk statement that he had spoken
to Tsipras, an EU official said there was no plan for a summit
yet. EU leaders have made clear they would prefer that the issue
was resolved by their finance ministers.
