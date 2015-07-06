UPDATE 2-Philippines' new c.bank chief signals continuity and reforms
* To find innovative ways to make financial system more responsive
BRUSSELS, July 6 European Council President Donald Tusk held a conference call on Monday to prepare for a euro zone summit on Greece on Tuesday, he said on Twitter.
Tusk convened the call with European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and head of the European Stability Mechanism Klaus Regling. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Julia Fioretti)
* To find innovative ways to make financial system more responsive
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S