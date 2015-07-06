BRUSSELS, July 6 European Council President Donald Tusk held a conference call on Monday to prepare for a euro zone summit on Greece on Tuesday, he said on Twitter.

Tusk convened the call with European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and head of the European Stability Mechanism Klaus Regling. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Julia Fioretti)