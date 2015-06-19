BRUSSELS, June 19 European Council President
Donald Tusk said on Friday that a summit called for Monday would
not provide a "magic solution" for Greece and that Athens would
soon have to choose whether to accept a "good offer" of support
or head towards default.
In a brief statement, Tusk said he had convened a meeting of
euro zone heads of government after four months of deadlock and
with the EU's assistance programme to Greece set to run out at
the end of the month.
"The game of chicken needs to end, and so does the blame
game. Because this is not a game and there is no time for any
games," Tusk said.
Tusk said people should not have any illusions that the
summit would produce a magic solution. The summit would not be
the final step, he said, with no detailed technical
negotiations. That remained the job of the finance ministers.
"We are close to the point where the Greek government will
have to choose between accepting what I believe is a good offer
of continued support or to head towards default. At the end of
the day, this is and can only be a Greek decision and a Greek
responsibility," he said.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Adrian Croft)