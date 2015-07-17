ATHENS, July 17 Europe came close to catastrophe
as the talks between Greece and its creditors for a new bailout
deal last weekend almost failed, European Council chief Donald
Tusk said in an interview with a Greek newspaper published on
Friday.
After 17 hours, the two sides finally struck a deal in the
early hours of Monday morning, staving off financial meltdown in
Greece and a likely exit from the euro zone currency bloc.
Tusk said German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greece's Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras had haggled over how much money from a
Greek privatisation fund would be earmarked for investment.
"During the negotiations, around 0700 in the morning, when
Tsipras and Merkel asked for a break, I felt that the risk that
they would fail was very close," Tusk told Kathimerini.
"At that time their difference was only 2.5 billion euros,"
he said. "It was at that point that I told them that if the
negotiations had ended without a result, I would have been ready
to announce publicly that Europe was close to catastrophe for
2.5 billion euros."
Europe has moved to reopen funding to Greece after the
parliament in Athens approved a new bailout programme in a
fractious vote that left the government without a majority. The
European Central Bank increased emergency funding for Greek
lenders, although capital controls will have to remain in place
to avoid a run on the banks when they reopen on Monday.
Plans for a new bailout are expected to be approved in the
German Bundestag on Friday, despite mounting opposition by
Greece's biggest creditor to giving Athens more money.
"The most important thing in the negotiations was to help
Greece. However, we had to discuss the medium and long-term
consequences of a Grexit as a chaotic and unpredictable
procedure with political and geopolitical impact," Tusk said.
"It was a necessary solution to avert the risk of immediate
chaos and default but it's just the first step," he said.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Matthias Williams
and Louise Ireland)