PARIS, July 17 It is premature to discuss
holding a meeting on Greece's debt but it cannot be excluded
that one will be needed, European Council chief Donald Tusk said
in an interview with French daily Le Monde published on Friday.
Tusk said Greece's exit from the euro zone had been a
genuine threat that was narrowly averted after a deal was
finally struck on Monday, staving off a financial meltdown in
the Mediterranean country.
Tusk said he could not exclude that further high-level talks
on Greece's debt might be needed this summer but added: "I very
much hope that this will not be necessary."
"It is too early to talk about a conference on the debt," he
said. "And I don't think that we should centre the discussion on
relieving Greece's debt. We must be very careful ... I do not
want to scare off countries that will have to help Greece
again."
Germany's parliament on Friday is expected to vote by a
clear margin for the euro zone to start talks on the new aid
programme even though Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has
questioned whether it will succeed.
Chancellor Angela Merkel called on German lawmakers to back
negotiations for a third Greek bailout or face
chaos.
International Monetary Fund Director Christine Lagarde said
on Friday the Fund could participate in a "complete" package to
put the Greek economy back on track, make its debt sustainable
and allow it to get its funding from financial markets.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt, editing by Mark John)