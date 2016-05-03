BRUSSELS May 3 European Council President
Donald Tusk on Tuesday called for a deal in Greek debt talks by
the end of the month and said more intensive efforts were needed
for that to happen.
Talks are dragging on over reforms Greece must carry out to
complete the review of its third international financial rescue
package, as well as on contingency steps that Athens must
prepare in case it misses its fiscal targets.
Concluding the bailout review is necessary for unlocking new
funds and debt relief. Sources told Reuters this week progress
was slow and a deal was unlikely at a special meeting of euro
zone finance ministers on May 9.
"I urge Finance Ministers to reach an agreement very soon
and I hope that by the end of May... the implementation of
Greece's programme is positively assessed," Tusk told reporters
ahead of talks with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
"I want to encourage all the ministers and institutions to
re-double their efforts in finalising the review."
