BRUSSELS Feb 4 Talks on EU financial assistance
to Greece will be difficult and require a strong effort from
Athens, the chairman of European Union leaders Donald Tusk said
on Wednesday.
The talks will be conducted by the group of euro zone
finance ministers, called the Eurogroup.
"I stressed the need to find a solution acceptable to all
member states involved in the negotiations," Tusk said in a
statement after meeting Greece's new Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras.
"Those negotiations will take place in the Eurogroup. They
will be difficult, will require cooperation and dialogue as well
as determined efforts by Greece," Tusk said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)