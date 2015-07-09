LUXEMBOURG, July 9 National parliaments should be convinced to vote in favour of helping Greece if European leaders can reach a good agreement on Sunday, President of the European Council Donald Tusk said, adding that a deal on debt should be part of the agreement.

"I'm quite sure that if we have a good agreement on Sunday this is, I think, a strong enough recommendation also for the national parliaments," Tusk said in a news conference in Luxembourg on Thursday.

"The realistic proposal from Greece will have to matched by an equally realistic proposal on debt sustainability from the creditors. Only then will we have a win-win situation," Tusk said.

Tusk spoke to Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras by telephone earlier on Thursday. (Reporting by Francois Aulner, writing by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Robin Emmott)