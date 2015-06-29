SOFIA, June 29 United Bulgarian Bank, a subsidiary of National Bank of Greece, is seeing slightly more clients than usual turning lev currency deposits into euro ones and ordering transfers to other banks, its chief executive said on Monday.

However, Stilian Vatev said Bulgaria's fourth-largest lender was doing business as usual and fully backed the central bank statement earlier on Monday that banks in Bulgaria would not be affected by Greek capital controls.

"Business as usual. We do not have any worries. The situation is calmer than excepted following the news from Greece," Vatev told Reuters. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Mark Potter)