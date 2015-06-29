Five Point Holdings rises 10 pct in debut
May 9 Shares of Five Point Holdings, a real-estate developer backed by No.2 U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp, rose as much as 10 percent in their market debut on Wednesday.
SOFIA, June 29 United Bulgarian Bank, a subsidiary of National Bank of Greece, is seeing slightly more clients than usual turning lev currency deposits into euro ones and ordering transfers to other banks, its chief executive said on Monday.
However, Stilian Vatev said Bulgaria's fourth-largest lender was doing business as usual and fully backed the central bank statement earlier on Monday that banks in Bulgaria would not be affected by Greek capital controls.
"Business as usual. We do not have any worries. The situation is calmer than excepted following the news from Greece," Vatev told Reuters. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Mark Potter)
May 9 Shares of Five Point Holdings, a real-estate developer backed by No.2 U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp, rose as much as 10 percent in their market debut on Wednesday.
AMSTERDAM, May 10 A Dutch court said on Wednesday it will convene on May 22 to hear hedge fund Elliott Advisors' request for an investigation into possible mismanagement at Dutch paint-maker Akzo Nobel.