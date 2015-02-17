ATHENS Feb 17 Greece will not be blackmailed into accepting an extension of its bailout programme, the deputy foreign minister who holds the European affairs portfolio said on Tuesday, a day after talks with European partners broke down.

"We don't accept blackmail proposals, ultimatums about extending the bailout," Nikos Chountis, a senior official within the ruling Syriza party, told Greek television.

"I want to express my cautious optimism for a deal," he added. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Writing by Deepa Babington; editing by David Stamp)