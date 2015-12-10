ATHENS Dec 10 Greece's jobless rate inched down
to 24.6 percent in September from an upwardly revised 24.7
percent in the previous month, statistics agency ELSTAT said on
Thursday.
The reading in September, based on seasonally adjusted data,
was the lowest since June 2012 when unemployment stood at 24.9
percent. The jobless rate hit a record high of 27.9 percent in
September 2013.
Unemployment has come down from record highs as the economy
stabilised last year after a severe slump, but remains more than
double the euro zone's average of 10.8 percent in September.
Greece's economy contracted by 0.9 percent in the third
quarter as capital controls to shore up banks weighed down on
investment, exports and consumer spending.
The economy is expected to shrink by 0.7 percent in 2016.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Renee Maltezou; Editing by
Paul Taylor)