ATHENS Dec 17 Greece's jobless rate fell to 24
percent in the third quarter from 24.6 percent in the
April-to-June period, data from the country's statistics service
showed on Thursday.
The highest unemployment rate was recorded in the first
quarter of 2014, at 27.8 percent. About 73.7 percent of Greece's
1.16 million jobless are long-term unemployed, meaning they have
been out of work for at least 12 months, the figures showed.
Athens has already published monthly unemployment figures
through September, which differ from quarterly data because they
are based on different samples. Quarterly figures are not
seasonally adjusted.
The debt crisis and austerity imposed by the EU/IMF lenders
in exchange for Greece's bailouts have wiped out about a quarter
of the country's economic output, driving the jobless rate to
record highs.
Greece's economy contracted by 0.9 percent quarterly pace in
the third quarter as capital controls to shore up banks weighed
down on investment, exports and consumer spending.
The 173 billion-euro economy is expected to shrink by 0.7
percent in 2016.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou;
Editing by Karolina Tagaris)