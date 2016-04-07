ATHENS, April 7 Greece's jobless rate rose to 24.4 percent in January from an upwardly revised 24.3 percent in the previous month, statistics agency ELSTAT said on Thursday.

The number of officially unemployed reached 1.169 million people. Hardest hit were young people aged 15 to 24 years as their jobless rate increased to 51.9 percent from 50.5 percent in the same month a year earlier.

January's reading, based on seasonally adjusted data, was the lowest since May 2012 when unemployment stood at 24.1 percent. The jobless rate hit a record high of 27.9 percent in September 2013.

Unemployment has come down from record highs but remains more than double the euro zone's average of 10.3 percent in January.

Greece's economy expanded slightly in the last three months of 2015 as national output grew 0.1 percent quarter-on-quarter, driven by private consumption and investment. It shrank 0.3 percent in the year as a whole. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)