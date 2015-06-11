ATHENS, June 11 Greece's jobless rate rose
slightly to 26.6 percent in the first three months of the year
from 26.1 percent in the previous quarter, data from the
country's statistics service showed on Thursday.
The highest rate had been 27.8 percent in the first quarter
of 2014. About 71.6 percent of Greece's 1.27 million jobless are
long-term unemployed, meaning they have been out of work for at
least 12 months, the figures showed.
Athens has already published monthly unemployment figures
through March, which differ from quarterly data because they are
based on different samples. Quarterly figures are not seasonally
adjusted.
The debt crisis and austerity imposed by the EU/IMF lenders
in exchange for a bailout wiped out about a quarter of the
economy, driving the jobless rate to record highs.
Greece's economy had dipped back into recession in the first
quarter after expanding by 0.7 percent in a fragile recovery
last year. It is expected to expand by 0.5 percent this year
based on the latest EU Commission forecasts.
