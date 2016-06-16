ATHENS, June 16 Greece's jobless rate rose to
24.9 percent in January-to-March from 24.4 percent in the last
year's final quarter, data from the country's statistics service
showed on Thursday.
The highest unemployment rate was recorded in the first
quarter of 2014, when joblessness hit 27.8 percent. About 70.3
percent of Greece's 1.19 million jobless are long-term
unemployed, meaning they have been out of work for at least 12
months, the figures showed.
Athens has already published monthly unemployment figures
through March, which differ from quarterly data because they are
based on different samples and are seasonally adjusted.
Quarterly figures are not seasonally adjusted.
The debt crisis and a six-year austerity imposed by the
EU/IMF lenders in exchange for Greece's bailouts have wiped out
about a quarter of the country's economic output, driving the
jobless rate to record highs.
Greece's economy shrank by 0.5 percent in the first quarter,
at a slightly faster pace than previously estimated, weighed by
weaker consumer spending and net exports.
The country's central bank expects the economy will contract
0.3 percent this year.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)