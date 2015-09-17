ATHENS, Sept 17 Greece's jobless rate fell to
24.6 percent in the second quarter from 26.6 percent in the
first three months of the year, data from the country's
statistics service showed on Thursday.
The highest rate had been 27.8 percent in the first quarter
of 2014. About 71.4 percent of Greece's 1.16 million jobless are
long-term unemployed, meaning they have been out of work for at
least 12 months, the figures showed.
Athens has already published monthly unemployment figures
through June, which differ from quarterly data because they are
based on different samples. Quarterly figures are not seasonally
adjusted.
The debt crisis and austerity imposed by the EU/IMF lenders
in exchange for a bailout wiped out about a quarter of the
economy, driving the jobless rate to record highs.
Greece's economy expanded by 0.9 percent in the second
quarter, helped by consumer spending and net exports. But it is
seen sliding back into recession in the second half of the year.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)