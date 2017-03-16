ATHENS, March 16 Greece's jobless rate rose to
23.6 percent in October-to-December from 22.6 percent in the
third quarter, data from the country's statistics service showed
on Thursday.
About 71.8 percent of Greece's 1.12 million jobless are
long-term unemployed, meaning they have been out of work for at
least 12 months, the figures showed.
Young people aged 15 to 24 faced a jobless rate of 45.2
percent in the fourth quarter compared to 48.6 percent in the
same quarter a year ago.
The highest unemployment rate was recorded in the first
quarter of 2014, when joblessness hit 27.8 percent.
Athens has already published monthly unemployment figures
through June, which differ from quarterly data because they are
based on different samples and are seasonally adjusted.
Quarterly figures are not seasonally adjusted.
Greece's economy contracted at an annual 1.1 percent pace in
the fourth quarter due to weak public consumption and net
exports.
The European Commission and Greece's central bank project
the economy will recover this year with gross domestic product
seen growing by 2.5-2.7 percent.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)