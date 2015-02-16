BRUSSELS Feb 16 A Greek government official
said that a draft text presented to euro zone finance ministers
meeting in Brussels on Monday spoke of Greece extending its
current bailout package and as such was "unreasonable" and would
not be accepted.
Without specifying who put forward the text to the meeting
chaired by Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the
official said: "Some people's insistence on the Greek government
implementing the bailout is unreasonable and cannot be accepted.
"Those who keep returning to this issue are wasting their
time. Under such circumstances, there cannot be a deal today."
