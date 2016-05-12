BERLIN May 12 A restructuring of Greece's debt
is necessary because otherwise it will not be possible to solve
the troubled euro zone member's problems in a sustainable way,
the chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers
told a German newspaper.
"At the moment a restructuring of the Greek debt burden is
the most important issue. Without it there won't be a
sustainable solution for the problems," Jason Furman said in an
interview with Handelsblatt published on Thursday.
He also stressed that Greece needed to undertake structural
reforms and implement a responsible budgetary policy.
