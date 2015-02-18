(Adds context on Greek debt talks, comment on U.S. role)
WASHINGTON Feb 18 The United States urged
Greece on Wednesday to strike a deal with European authorities
and the International Monetary Fund over a financial lifeline
for the debt-laden nation, warning that failure to reach
agreement would lead to immediate hardship.
The message was relayed in a phone call between U.S.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew and Greek Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis.
"(Lew) urged Greece to find a constructive path forward in
partnership with Europe and the IMF," a Treasury official said.
Greece is expected on Thursday to submit a request to the
euro zone to extend a "loan agreement" for up to six months, but
European Union paymaster Germany says no such deal is on offer
and Athens must stick to the terms of its existing international
bailout.
The move, confirmed by an official spokesman, is an attempt
by the new leftist-led government of Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras to keep a financial lifeline for an interim period while
sidestepping tough austerity conditions in the EU/IMF programme.
An EU source said whether finance ministers of the 19-nation
currency bloc, who rejected such ideas at a meeting on Monday,
accept the request as a basis to resume negotiations will depend
on how it is formulated.
Lew said the United States will continue to prod all parties
in the talks to make concrete progress, noting that uncertainty
was "not good for Europe."
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)