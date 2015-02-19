(Adds details from ministers, background)
WASHINGTON Feb 19 The United States on Thursday
urged European leaders and Greece to all make concessions in
testy negotiations over extending a loan agreement that is vital
for Athens.
Top U.S. officials have stepped up contact with European
counterparts in recent days as Greece's leftist-led government
has tried to get Europe to require less austerity in exchange
for bailout money.
Washington is worried that a breakdown in talks could affect
an already weak global economy, and expects pressure will grow
in the coming days.
"It's going to require some compromise on all sides," a
senior Treasury official said.
Washington has sent this message to Greece as well as
Germany, the official said.
Earlier on Thursday, Germany rejected a Greek proposal for a
six-month extension to its euro zone loan agreement, saying it
was "not a substantial solution" because it did not commit
Athens to stick to the conditions of its international bailout.
Throughout the day, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew has spoken
by phone with Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis as well as
Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chairs the
Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, the Treasury official
said. He also spoke with French Finance Minister Michel Sapin.
