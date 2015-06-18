WASHINGTON, June 18 The United States is
encouraging all parties in the current Greek debt crisis to work
together to find a resolution, a State Department spokesman said
on Thursday.
"We encourage all parties to continue to work toward
resolution here and to do so as expeditiously as possible,"
State Department spokesman John Kirby told a regular press
briefing.
"I think we're all watching this very, very closely. We're
not a direct party to those conversations but we are encouraging
the continued cooperation," he also said.
