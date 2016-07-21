ATHENS, July 21 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew on Thursday said it was important for Greece to make
progress on budget and economic reforms, adding this would help
unlock European debt relief and boost growth in the struggling
Greek economy.
Lew, in prepared remarks at a news conference with Greek
Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, said that Greece needed "to
make headway on the next set of milestones due in October,
including by following through on privatization plans and moving
forward with critical financial sector reforms."
Lew said reform progress was important so that European
leaders can begin discussing with the International Monetary
Fund the timing and details of Greek debt relief, which
Eurogroup lenders committed to pursuing in May.
"Putting Greece's debt on a sustainable path is critical to
Greece's long-term economic health and I encourage all parties
to be flexible to successfully conclude this fall's
negotiations," Lew said.
(Reporting by David Lawder and George Georgiopoulos)