ATHENS, July 21 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on Thursday said it was important for Greece to make progress on budget and economic reforms, adding this would help unlock European debt relief and boost growth in the struggling Greek economy.

Lew, in prepared remarks at a news conference with Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, said that Greece needed "to make headway on the next set of milestones due in October, including by following through on privatization plans and moving forward with critical financial sector reforms."

Lew said reform progress was important so that European leaders can begin discussing with the International Monetary Fund the timing and details of Greek debt relief, which Eurogroup lenders committed to pursuing in May.

"Putting Greece's debt on a sustainable path is critical to Greece's long-term economic health and I encourage all parties to be flexible to successfully conclude this fall's negotiations," Lew said. (Reporting by David Lawder and George Georgiopoulos)