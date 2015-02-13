ATHENS Feb 13 United States Treasury Secretary
Jack Lew called Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Friday to
express support for a favourable outcome in Greece's
negotiations with its euro zone partners, Tsipras' office said
in a statement on Friday.
Tsipras told Lew that Athens is intent on reaching a deal
with its partners on a new support programme that will put an
end to austerity and pursue necessary reforms, his office said.
"Mr. Lew noted the support of the U.S. ... and the
importance such a development would have for financial stability
in Europe," the statement said.
The Greek government has promised to do "whatever we can" to
secure a deal with its international creditors next week, as
experts from both sides held technical talks on Friday to lay
the ground for an agreement.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Louise Ireland)