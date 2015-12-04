(Recasts with energy comments, news conference)
By Arshad Mohammed
ATHENS Dec 4 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
praised Greece on Friday for embracing strategic energy projects
that will lessen Europe's dependence on Russian gas and voiced
support for its economic reforms as it grapples with debt and
refugee crises.
Kerry addressed the economic, security and migration
challenges facing Greece during a half-day visit in which he
made time to stuff a backpack with toys, clothes and school
supplies for refugee children fleeing Syria's civil war.
"The United States is enthusiastic about Greece's growing
role in European energy security, which is in the end a major
strategic interest that we share," he said at a news conference
with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias.
"We applaud the Greek government for moving forward on the
Trans-Adriatic Pipeline and the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector."
Those planned gas links would lessen Italy's and Bulgaria's
dependence on Russia as an energy provider.
They are part of a geopolitical tug-of-war to keep Greece in
the Western energy orbit. Leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
raised eyebrows in Washington earlier this year when he held
talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on joining Russian
pipeline projects.
Among those was the Turkish Stream gas pipeline, now on
hold, that has been conceived as an alternative to the South
Stream project that Moscow scrapped in December.
Kerry also said Washington wanted to do what it could to
help Greece emerge from its economic crisis and offered warm
words for Tsipras' efforts to revive the economy despite
scepticism among some EU governments that Athens will keep its
promises on debt and reform.
"I appreciate the way in which you have been approaching the
economic reform effort and the challenges of the debt," he told
Tsipras earlier, at the start of their meeting.
"It's not easy, and we want to try to be as helpful as we
can to see Greece come out of this," he added.
Kerry began his short stay in Athens by visiting a network
for migrant women in Greece, called Melissa, which is involved
in helping some of the hundreds of thousands of Syrian and other
refugees who have streamed through Greece this year.
Standing with members of the group, Kerry stuffed a small
blue bag with items designed to bring comfort to refugee
children, including gloves, hats, scarves, toys and stuffed
animals.
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing
by Andrew Roche)