WASHINGTON Feb 18 The United States urged Greece on Wednesday to strike a deal with European authorities and the International Monetary Union over a financial lifeline for the debt-laden nation, warning that failure to reach agreement would lead to immediate hardship.

The message was relayed in a phone call between U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew and Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis.

"(Lew) urged Greece to find a constructive path forward in partnership with Europe and the IMF," a Treasury official said. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)