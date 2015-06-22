WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew urged Greece again on Monday to make a "serious move" at reaching a deal with its creditors, saying it needed to quickly submit proposals that were credible, a Treasury official said.

Lew spoke by phone Monday morning with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras after a phone conversation with Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem on Sunday, the official said.

In the call with Tsipras, Lew "underscored the urgency of Greece making a serious move to reach a pragmatic compromise with its creditors, and that failure to reach an agreement would create immediate hardship for Greece and uncertainties for Europe and the global economy," the official said. (Reporting by Jason Lange)