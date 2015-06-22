WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew urged Greece again on Monday to make a "serious move" at
reaching a deal with its creditors, saying it needed to quickly
submit proposals that were credible, a Treasury official said.
Lew spoke by phone Monday morning with Greek Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras after a phone conversation with Eurogroup
President Jeroen Dijsselbloem on Sunday, the official said.
In the call with Tsipras, Lew "underscored the urgency of
Greece making a serious move to reach a pragmatic compromise
with its creditors, and that failure to reach an agreement would
create immediate hardship for Greece and uncertainties for
Europe and the global economy," the official said.
(Reporting by Jason Lange)