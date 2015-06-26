BRIEF-Nanjing Chixia Development's shares to halt trade pending announcement
* Says shares to halt trading from May 15 pending announcement related to investment plan
WASHINGTON, June 26 Greece and its creditors are playing with fire by repeatedly running into deadlines over agreements to extend bailout loans, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said in an interview published on Friday.
"The risk of an accident goes up the more times you have these (situations, and) everyone rushes to a deadline," Lew told Yahoo Finance in an interview. "I hope they can reach an agreement that prevents Greece from going through the deep pain that a breakdown would cause, and it doesn't create risks to either the European or the global economy." (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Susan Heavey)
* Says to consider raising of equity as amongst other things through qualified institutional placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: