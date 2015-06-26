WASHINGTON, June 26 Greece and its creditors are playing with fire by repeatedly running into deadlines over agreements to extend bailout loans, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said in an interview published on Friday.

"The risk of an accident goes up the more times you have these (situations, and) everyone rushes to a deadline," Lew told Yahoo Finance in an interview. "I hope they can reach an agreement that prevents Greece from going through the deep pain that a breakdown would cause, and it doesn't create risks to either the European or the global economy." (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Susan Heavey)