DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 7
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
WASHINGTON, June 30 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew told European officials on Tuesday that more work is needed to keep the Greek crisis from fueling a breakdown in financial market stability.
Lew discussed Greece in separate phone calls with Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem, Italian Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan and French Finance Minister Michel Sapin, a Treasury official said in a statement.
In the calls, Lew "noted the importance of taking continued necessary steps to maintain financial stability" and said all parties in Greek debt talks should work toward a "pragmatic compromise," the official said. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
LA PAZ, May 5 Bolivian consumer prices fell 0.41 percent in April, bringing the country's inflation rate to 0.07 percent for the first four months of the year, the official National Statistics Institute said on Friday.