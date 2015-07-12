(Adds background)
WASHINGTON, July 12 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew said on Sunday he was "encouraged by reports of some
progress" in the discussions between Greece and its creditors,
urging parties on both sides to show flexibility, according to a
statement issued by a spokesman.
"Rebuilding trust requires demonstrating that a program will
be implemented and that there will be measures to make the debt
sustainable," Lew said, according to the Treasury Department
statement.
Lew's comments came after a phone call with Greek Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras, the statement said.
Euro zone leaders told near-bankrupt Greece at an emergency
meeting on Sunday that it must enact key reforms this week to
restore trust before they will open talks on any new financial
rescue to keep it in the euro single currency.
The country will need to push legislation through parliament
to convince his 18 partners in the currency bloc to release
funds to avert bankruptcy and start talks on a bailout.
The country will need to enact six sweeping measures
including tax and pension reforms by Wednesday night, and the
entire package must be endorsed by its parliament before talks
can start.
Below is the full text of Lew's statement, which was
distributed by the Treasury Department.
"Secretary Lew spoke by telephone this morning with Greek
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on the ongoing situation in
Greece.
"Secretary Lew noted that he is closely monitoring the
discussions in Brussels and has been encouraged by reports of
some progress, though additional work clearly remains.
"He noted that Greece has made substantial movement and
demonstrated the political will to implement difficult reforms
and that continued flexibility will be required by all parties.
"Secretary Lew underscored that rebuilding trust requires
demonstrating that a program will be implemented and that there
will be measures to make the debt sustainable.
"Secretary Lew reinforced that it is in the best interests
of Greece, Europe, and the global economy for all parties to
reach a constructive outcome that would put Greece on a path
toward necessary reforms as well as debt sustainability and
growth within the Eurozone."
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Eric Walsh)