BRIEF-Allergan announces proposed public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt
WASHINGTON Feb 13 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on Friday welcomed technical talks between Greece and its European partners and said Monday's Eurogroup meeting of EU finance ministers would be a 'significant' opportunity to make progress.
"Secretary Lew urged all parties to set aside rhetoric and focus on reaching a pragmatic path forward," the U.S. Treasury said in a statement after Lew spoke by telephone with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.
The Greek government has promised to do "whatever we can" to secure a deal with its international creditors next week, as experts from both sides held technical talks on Friday to lay the ground for an agreement. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Toni Reinhold)
KIEV, May 10 Ukraine's Central Bank Governor Valeria Gontareva said she was going on a leave of absence and her first deputy will take charge temporarily, in an interview with Interfax published on Wednesday.