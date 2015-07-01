WASHINGTON, June 30 The United States is closely monitoring the situation in Greece and will keep urging all parties to help put Athens on a path to growth within the euro zone, the Treasury Department said on Tuesday.

"The nonpayment by the Greeks to the IMF this evening kicks off a long-standing and well-established process at the IMF for addressing arrears," the Treasury said in a statement.

"The United States will continue to encourage all parties involved to press forward with negotiations that put Greece on a path toward economic growth within the Eurozone on the basis of needed economic reforms and requisite financing that achieves debt sustainability," the statement added. (Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)