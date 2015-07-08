(adds comments from Hollande, Sarkozy)
By Mark John
PARIS, July 8 France will do all it can to stop
Greece leaving the euro zone, a move that would have
geopolitical consequences and hurt the world economy, Prime
Minister Manuel Valls said on Wednesday, in the strongest
statement of intent from Paris against a 'Grexit'.
President Francois Hollande later said France would
encourage Greece to deliver a "precise plan" that would inspire
confidence in its euro zone partners.
"Keeping Greece in the euro and therefore in the heart of
Europe and the EU is something of the utmost geostrategic and
geopolitical importance," said Valls in a keynote speech to the
French parliament on the Greek crisis.
"Allowing Greece to exit the euro zone would be an admission
of impotence - France refuses that," Valls said, adding that a
deal between Athens and creditors remained "within grasp".
While calling on Alexis Tsipras' government to make reforms
to its tax and pensions systems, Valls said Athens also needed
to have a "clear perspective" on how its creditors intended to
handle its debt.
In contrast to many German counterparts, French officials
have repeatedly said that talks on Greek debt, including a
possible re-alignment of maturities, should not be taboo.
In his speech, Valls sketched out more than a century of
political and cultural ties linking France and Greece, which he
described as a "great European nation".
A stable Greece was strategically important for Europe's
ties with Turkey and given the continued fragility of the
Balkans and tensions on Europe's eastern border, Valls said in
reference to the Ukraine conflict.
He described Greece as Europe's outpost to the Middle East
and as a front-line player in the growing immigration crisis as
Europe struggled to deal with thousands of people fleeing
poverty and conflict in Africa and the Middle East.
"Weaken Greece and we are all weakened. It would weaken
Europe and have repercussions for the world economy," he said.
Hollande's government has long portrayed itself in a
mediation role between Tsipras' leftist administration and the
rest of a euro zone increasingly alienated by his rejection of
austerity policies.
But Paris is equally keen not to burn bridges with Germany,
where ruling conservatives have taken a much tougher line on
Greece and in some cases publicly evoked the possibility of a
"Grexit".
"France's role, notably with Germany, is to build the future
of Europe together. When the chips are down ... it's France and
Germany together with a duty to rise to the occasion," Valls
said.
Valls said the Greek crisis showed among other things the
need to speed up efforts to improve governance of the euro zone,
for example by forging common policies to nurture social and
economic convergence in the region.
Main opposition leader and former French President Nicolas
Sarkozy also backed the government's efforts, even though he
said the ground should be prepared for a "plan b" should a
rescue fail.
"I share this point of view expressed by Mister Hollande and
Mister Valls but there is a red line, which is that the
compromise must not destroy the credibility of the 18 other
member countries of the euro zone," he said on TF1 television.
"There are only bad solutions," he added.
