BERLIN, July 5 Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis told Germany's Bild newspaper that he will resign if Greeks vote 'yes' in Sunday's referendum on an aid-for-reforms package, reiterating comments he has made before.

Asked if he would really resign if the outcome of the referendum was 'yes', he told Bild: "Absolutely."

"There will not be a majority for 'yes'," he added. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers)