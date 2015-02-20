BRUSSELS Feb 20 Greek Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis poured scorn on Friday on a German newspaper which
ran a story saying he altered a loan request letter prepared by
his prime minister this week and so had contributed to a
continuing rift with the euro zone.
"One must believe @BILD's tall stories (about us Greeks) at
one's peril," Varoufakis tweeted about the story appearing in
Saturday's edition of the mass-selling Bild-Zeitung.
The newspaper cited unidentified "government sources".
