BRUSSELS, June 27 Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis left a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Saturday, after he failed to get an agreement to extend financing with Greece's international creditors until after a referendum next week.

"It's a sad day for Europe," Varoufakis told journalists on getting in his car, while the remaining ministers in the Eurogroup held a meeting without him to discuss how to handle the fallout from an expected Greek debt default on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alexander Saeedy and Robert-Jan Bartunek)