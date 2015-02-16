(Adds quotes)
BRUSSELS Feb 16 Greek Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis said on Monday he had been prepared to agree to a
deal with creditors that would have given Athens four to six
months additional credit in return for putting major new budget
policies on hold.
He said the European Commission had put such a suggestion to
him before Monday's meeting of euro zone finance ministers but
that it had been superseded by a different draft proposal - from
Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem - that he could not sign
because it obliged Athens to extend its current bailout package.
Dijsselbloem's proposal was "highly problematic," he said.
"We were offering to refrain effectively from implementing
our own program for a period of six months and all we were
getting back was a nebulous promise of some flexibility that was
never specified," Varoufakis told reporters.
"Under those circumstances it proved impossible for the
Greek government, despite our infinite good will, to sign the
offered communique. And so the discussions continue."
A Commission official said EU Economic Affairs Commissioner
Pierre Moscovici had "contributed ideas" in discussions with
Varoufakis but that only the Eurogroup proposal was the object
of negotiations.
Varoufakis said he remained ready to sign a proposal based
on Moscovici's ideas.
"I was prepared to sign it this morning, this afternoon, I
would sign it at midnight, tomorrow at 9 in the morning. I would
even consider signing some (other) version of it because the
point here is not to allow an impasse."
While many of the other finance ministers present at the
talks expressed disappointment and worry over their failure,
Varoufakis said negotiations in the room "were conducted in a
collegial spirit."
Their purpose, he said, was to establish an interim
programme over the next four to six months in order to reach "a
meaningful, sustainable new long-term contract between Greece
and Europe and with the IMF."
He said he was optimistic a deal would be struck within the
next 48 hours.
"Europe will do the usual trick. It will pull a good
agreement, an honorable agreement, out of what seems to be an
impasse," he said.
