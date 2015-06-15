(Changes story identification slug for media clients, repeats
with no changes to text)
By Erik Kirschbaum
BERLIN, June 15 Greece Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis said he could rule out a 'Grexit' because it would
not be a sensible solution to the Greek debt crisis and in a
German newspaper interview on Monday also said a debt
restructuring was the only way forward.
"I rule out a 'Grexit' as a sensible solution," Varoufakis
told mass circulation Bild newspaper, referring to a possible
Greek exit from the euro zone. "But no one can rule out
everything. I can't even rule out a comet hitting earth."
Talks on ending the deadlock between Greece and its
international creditors broke up in failure, with European
leaders venting frustration as Athens stumbled towards a debt
default that threatens its future in the euro.
Varoufakis said he believed it could be possible for Greece
to reach an agreement with creditors quickly. He said the only
way Greece would be able to repay its debts was if there was a
restructuring and a deal could be possible if Chancellor Angela
Merkel took part in the talks.
"We don't want any more money," he told the German daily
that has been especially critical of the rescue efforts, adding
Germany and the rest of the eurozone had already given Greece
"far too much" money. "An agreement could be reached in one
night. But the chancellor would have to take part."
He said the austerity programme had failed.
"There's no way around it: We have to start all over again.
We have to make a clean sweep," Varoufakis said.
He added that his government wanted to prevent a 'Grexit'
but needed "a restructuring. That's the only way possible that
we can guarantee and also afford to repay so much debt."
He added he would say 'yes' immediately to any such
agreement with a debt restructuring and Greece would forego any
further aid if the European Central Bank, the IMF and the
European Union would offer a debt haircut.
On top of that Greece needs an "extension" of the terms.
EU officials blamed the collapse of the talks on Athens,
saying it had failed to offer anything new to secure the funding
it needs to repay 1.6 billion euros to the IMF by the end of
June.
Greece said it was still ready to talk, but that EU and IMF
officials said they were not authorised to talk further. Athens
said it would not give in to demands for pension and wage cuts.
"We don't want a single cent for wages, pensions or debt
repayment," Varoufakis told Bild. He said that the Greek
government would have trouble collecting taxes if creditors
forced it to raise them too high.
Athens has proposed VAT rates of 7, 14 and 22 percent in an
effort to redistribute the tax impact and lighten the burden on
lower income groups. But lenders want rates of 11 and 23 percent
and are pressing for an increase in VAT on energy to 23 percent.
"You know what our problem is with the VAT?" he said. "We're
not able to collect it." He said if Greece is forced to raise
VAT to 23 percent "then there will be less tax revenues.
"It sounds crazy but that's the way it is: the higher the
tax rate, the less (willing) people (are) to pay, they then feel
entitled not to pay more."
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)