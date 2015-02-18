ATHENS Feb 18 Greek Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis said on Wednesday he believed euro zone finance
ministers would approve an Athens government proposal on
extending the country's loan agreement later this week.
Varoufakis told reporters that he believed the proposal
would gain acceptance including from Eurogroup head Jeroen
Dijsselbloem in a conference call of the ministers on Friday.
A Greek request for a loan extension will first be
considered by euro zone officials in a working group on
Thursday.
"The application will be written in such a way so that it
will satisfy both the Greek side and the president of the
Eurogroup," he said.
"If we continue in this climate tomorrow on Thursday at the
Euro working group there will be a good conclusion on a
technical level ... (and) on Friday via a teleconference there
will be an approval of the Greek position."
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; editing by David Stamp)