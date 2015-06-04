ATHENS, June 4 Greece intends to meet all of its debt obligations, the country's finance minister said on Thursday when asked if Athens would make a 300 million-euro payment to the International Monetary Fund due on Friday.

"As finance minister I cannot answer such a question other than to say that the Greek state aims at always repaying all of its beneficiaries," Yanis Varoufakis told Greek radio.

Greece is due to pay about 1.5 billion euros to the IMF in June in four installments.

Varoufakis also said he "firmly opposed" the privatisation of the country's dominant power utility PPC which the leftist government halted soon after taking power in January.

