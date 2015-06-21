ATHENS, June 21 Greece's leftwing government believes it can reach a deal with its creditors, Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Sunday after almost eight hours of meetings to thrash out proposals ahead of a last-ditch summit with European leaders on Monday.

Asked by reporters if he was confident of reaching an agreement, Varoufakis said: "Always, we're heading towards a deal." He gave no details.

Greece needs an agreement with its creditors to unlock aid and avert the threat of default at the end of the month.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, writing by James Mackenzie, editing by Deepa Babington)