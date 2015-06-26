ATHENS, June 26 Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis held out hopes on Friday that a deal to release urgently needed bailout funds could be reached at a meeting on Saturday but expressed frustration with the stance adopted by international creditors.

"I see no reason why we cannot have a deal," he said in an interview with Greece's Antenna TV, shortly before cabinet is due to hold a urgent meeting in Athens to discuss the proposals.

Speaking from Brussels where he will attend a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Saturday, he said the two sides would try to converge on an agreement that covered both debt and funding issues.

However in a sign that significant differences remain between the two sides, he said Greece had made concessions but was not prepared to accept a proposal from lenders that would limit funding to Greece to the next five months.

"Over the past days and weeks the Greek government has been making concessions continuously," he said. "Unfortunately, every time we make a concession and we get three quarters of the way, the institutions do the exact opposite, they toughen their stance," he said.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; writing by James Mackenzie)