DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 7
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
ATHENS, June 30 Greece will not pay a 1.6 billion euro debt installment to the International Monetary Fund due on Tuesday, but Athens still holds out hope of a last-minute deal with creditors on an aid package, Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said.
Asked by a reporter if Greece would make the payment on Tuesday, Varoufakis replied: "No". On the possibility of an 11th hour aid deal with international creditors - with the current programme expiring on Tuesday - Varoufakis said: "We hope so". (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimos; Writing by Matt Robinson)
LA PAZ, May 5 Bolivian consumer prices fell 0.41 percent in April, bringing the country's inflation rate to 0.07 percent for the first four months of the year, the official National Statistics Institute said on Friday.