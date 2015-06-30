ATHENS, June 30 Greece will not pay a 1.6 billion euro debt installment to the International Monetary Fund due on Tuesday, but Athens still holds out hope of a last-minute deal with creditors on an aid package, Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said.

Asked by a reporter if Greece would make the payment on Tuesday, Varoufakis replied: "No". On the possibility of an 11th hour aid deal with international creditors - with the current programme expiring on Tuesday - Varoufakis said: "We hope so". (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimos; Writing by Matt Robinson)