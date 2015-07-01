BRIEF-Moody's says capital shortfall for Vietnam banks remains key credit burden
ATHENS, July 1 The Greek government aims to secure deal with creditors on Monday, a day after a referendum in which Greeks will vote on whether to accept or reject a bailout offer made by lenders last week, Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Wednesday.
In an interview with Greek state television, Varoufakis said that Athens was willing to accept "strict" conditions of a new bailout package, if in exchange the sustainability of Greece's debt were guaranteed.
He added that, once a deal between Athens and its creditors is reached, the European Central Bank would once more raise the level of funding it gives Greek banks, and the "liquidity would be restored."
"The Greek bank situation will return to normal soon after a deal is reached," Varoufakis said.
Greek banks have been closed since Monday, and the government has imposed capital controls in an effort to prevent a collapse of the banking system after an impasse in negotiations with creditors led to a massive outflow of money from local lenders.
