BERLIN, April 29 Greece's Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis said in a German newspaper interview on Wednesday
that he was still responsible for debt talks with its euro zone
partners and that both sides were a closer to a deal than many
media believed.
"I set the tone. I'm still in charge of the negotiations
with the Eurogroup," Varoufakis told the online edition of
weekly Die Zeit.
He added that Athens still had to convince its partners that
it was serious about reforms. "It's in our interests to reach a
compromise as fast as possible. We are closer to that than many
media believe," Varoufakis said.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras reshuffled his
negotiating team on Monday, effectively downgrading Varoufakis
to a less active role after he had infuriated his euro zone
peers and failed to achieve progress in the talks in Riga.
