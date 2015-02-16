ATHENS Feb 16 Greek Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis said his government was not asking for a way out of
repaying the country's debt, but wanted a few months of
financial stability.
In an opinion piece for the New York Times, Varoufakis also
said Greece should not take any more loans until it had a
credible plan for achieving economic growth.
"Our government is not asking our partners for a way out of
repaying our debts," he said in the article, published before he
meets fellow euro zone finance ministers in Brussels on Monday
to discuss his government's demands for debt relief and an end
to austerity policies.
"We are asking for a few months of financial stability that
will allow us to embark upon the task of reforms that the broad
Greek population can own and support, so we can bring back
growth and end our inability to pay our dues," he wrote.
"No more loans - not until we have a credible plan for
growing the economy in order to repay those loans, help the
middle class get back on its feet and address the hideous
humanitarian crisis."
Varoufakis has repeatedly sais he wants a deal with the euro
zone but made clear he would not shy away from a confrontation.
"We are determined to clash with mighty vested interests in
order to reboot Greece and gain our partners' trust. We are also
determined not to be treated as a debt colony that should suffer
what it must."
(reporting by Karolina Tagaris, writing by David Stamp Editing
by Jeremy Gaunt)