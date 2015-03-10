BERLIN, March 10 Greek Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis has described his country as the most bankrupt in the
world and said European leaders knew all along that Athens would
never repay its debts, in blunt comments that sparked a backlash
in the German media on Tuesday.
A documentary about the Greek debt crisis on German public
broadcaster ARD was aired on the same day euro zone finance
ministers met in Brussels to discuss whether to provide Athens
with further funding in exchange for delivering reforms.
"Clever people in Brussels, in Frankfurt and in Berlin knew
back in May 2010 that Greece would never pay back its debts. But
they acted as if Greece wasn't bankrupt, as if it just didn't
have enough liquid funds," Varoufakis told the documentary.
"In this position, to give the most bankrupt of any state
the biggest credit in history, like third class corrupt bankers,
was a crime against humanity," said Varoufakis, according to a
German translation of his comments.
It was unclear when the programme was recorded.
Although strident criticism of the way Greece has been
treated is typical for Varoufakis, a Marxist economist, the
remarks caused a stir in Germany where voters and politicians
are increasingly reluctant to lend Greece money.
Bild daily splashed the comments on the front page and ran
an editorial comment urging European leaders to stop providing
Greece with ever more financial support.
"The Greek government is behaving as if everyone must dance
to its tune. But there must be an end to this madness. Europe
must not be made to look stupid," wrote a commentator.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Noah Barkin)